Andrea Jenkyns went in to bat for Boris Johnson on Sunday, sparking memories of an early-YouTube era viral sensation. Her demand for the public and the authorities to ‘leave Boris alone’ also seemed to amuse Sky News host Trevor Phillips.

Boris Johnson’s top fans state his case

The senior MP, who also serves as the Deputy Chair of the European Research Group, did the media rounds on Sunday morning. However, the cheerleading for her former boss didn’t impress many of those tuning in.

Once again, Mr. Johnson stands accused of breaking lockdown rules. It is alleged that he held illegal gatherings at the Chequers residence when he was Prime Minister. The information came to light, after he used taxpayer money to fund his legal defences.

Time to leave Boris Johnson alone? Andrea Jenkyns thinks so…

The own-goal is threatening to derail the momentum behind a possible political comeback for Boris. However, his loyalists are rallying around him in defiant, and possibly sycophantic fashion. This time, Jenkyns has raised a middle-finger to ‘the left’.

She blames left-leaning citizens for pursuing an agenda of hatred against Boris Johnson, which eventually ‘forced him out of office’. Still refusing to believe the PM should be held to account for these latest legal breaches, she argued that the time has come to ‘leave Boris alone’.

What has Carrie’s pregnancy got to do with it all?

Somewhat comically, she used his partner Carrie’s latest pregnancy as a reason to go easy on BoJo. A point which struggles for relevancy in the wider debate. According to Jenkyns, she reckons Johnson was ‘too trusting’ with those in his inner circle.

“Boris has probably been too trusting. At the end of the day, I’ve seen the hatred for him. The left got what they want, but they need to leave him alone now. Carrie is heavily pregnant. Just leave him alone. There has been an orchestrated campaign against him.” | Andrea Jenkyns

You can watch Andrea Jenkyns clash with Trevor Phillips here: