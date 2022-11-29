The Daily Mail has accused Sir Keir Starmer for starting a “class war” by threatening to add VAT onto private school fees.

As things stand, the schools enjoy an exemption from the taxes because they are classed as charities.

But Labour is considering doing away with the special status if they were elected to form a government, a move which could lead to “mass closures”, according to the right-wing rag.

Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Keir’s Class War Threat To 200 Private Schools” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lLJoM58IiI — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) November 28, 2022

But awkwardly for the paper, supporters of removing private schools’ charitable status include the Conservative’s very own Michael Gove.

Writing in The Times in 2017, the leading Tory said: “Private school fees are VAT-exempt. That tax advantage allows the wealthiest in this country, indeed the very wealthiest in the globe, to buy a prestige service that secures their children a permanent positional edge in society at an effective 20 per cent discount.

“How can this be justified? I ask the question in genuine, honest inquiry. If Times readers can tell me why we should continue to provide such egregious state support to the already wealthy so that they might buy advantage for their own children, I would be fascinated.”

“Removing the tax advantages of private schools would boost standards in the state sector and raise vital extra funds.”



For once, I agree with Michael Gove. It’s just a shame the Prime Minister doesn’t. https://t.co/LZUXBzjpwR — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, one Twitter user pointed out that the Tories’ own 2017 election manifesto even raised the prospect of charging private schools VAT if they did not do more to help the state sector.

It's hardly Jeremy Corbyn policy. Michael Gove argued for a VAT on fees. Robert Halfon argued for a private schools levy and further restrictions on charitable status. Both are ministers in Cabinet. In 2017 the Conservative party pledged the following in their manifesto:- pic.twitter.com/jYoVVuFy9K — sam (@samjonesgo) November 28, 2022

Related: Yvette Cooper says home secretary is missing in action in blistering Commons speech