Experts have called for more support for households facing “the most expensive winter in history” as the Government revealed how its £400 energy costs support will be paid.

The money, which is part of a package announced in May this year, will come in the form of a monthly deduction from bills over six months for some 29 million households.

Customers will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 each month from December to March, the Government said.

But one energy company boss said households could burn through that money in just a few days.

Martin Lewis

The announcement comes after consumer champion Martin Lewis said the Prime Minister and Conservative Party leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak need to agree a package to help consumers.

He said Boris Johnson’s “zombie government” is failing to address the crisis caused by rising energy bills and warned that decisions on support cannot be delayed until his successor is in office.

Money Saving Expert founder Mr Lewis said households will start receiving notice of increased bills before the Tory leadership contest concludes, ahead of the energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more in October.

All this appears to have been ignored by Tory MP Michael Fabricant.

Here’s how the Government has helped you so far..👇 pic.twitter.com/K6gIHO2Tue — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) July 30, 2022

Reactions

Not everyone was that grateful for the goverment’s support…

1.

2.

The worst thing about this nonsensical tweet, is you and your Conservative MP mates actually think you have helped people. You have helped energy companies and no one else — Richard Quigley (Labour Cllr) (@RichardQuigle18) July 30, 2022

3.

There are many ways you can say that the government hasn’t helped you, this is one way of doing that. https://t.co/XBkUU8cJEy — Mike (@Mike_Sleigh) July 30, 2022

4.

And all vanishes with inflation, or are you too self obsessed to actually note what is occurring https://t.co/KhMiUQeLT8 — Stack Smith (@stacksmith81) July 30, 2022

5.

So out of touch https://t.co/D8TNTuTW6j — Alan Dobson 💙 (@amadobson) July 30, 2022

6.

Doesn't even begin to cover the tripling of energy costs the huge 20 percent increases in many food prices and the huge rate of inflation you utter utter fool! https://t.co/s5niRThw9M — Lollyofthebay (@lollyofthebay) July 30, 2022

7.

Helped who so far sorry? That money’s going straight to the already ridiculously profitable power companies. Helping to take from those who can afford it least, and give those to the rich. Bravo.https://t.co/ep6SmmuJG7 — John Small (@John_Small75) July 30, 2022

8.

A – It's our money

B – Here's how tax payers have "helped" Michael 👇 W⚓ https://t.co/DaK6KhbYYy pic.twitter.com/7YSvW4DXFW — Ian Jones (@robotbattler) July 30, 2022

9.

Absolutely no self awareness.



This is the political spin equivalent of an attacker after they've beaten you up telling you to be grateful to them for patching up your injuries. https://t.co/8VtmEgXv19 — SY781 (@kinlochleven7) July 30, 2022

10.

This is how the taxpayer is helping people out…



The Govt has no money https://t.co/Qkh4jSjah8 — KulganofCrydee (@KulganofCrydee) July 30, 2022

