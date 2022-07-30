Experts have called for more support for households facing “the most expensive winter in history” as the Government revealed how its £400 energy costs support will be paid.
The money, which is part of a package announced in May this year, will come in the form of a monthly deduction from bills over six months for some 29 million households.
Customers will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 each month from December to March, the Government said.
But one energy company boss said households could burn through that money in just a few days.
Martin Lewis
The announcement comes after consumer champion Martin Lewis said the Prime Minister and Conservative Party leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak need to agree a package to help consumers.
He said Boris Johnson’s “zombie government” is failing to address the crisis caused by rising energy bills and warned that decisions on support cannot be delayed until his successor is in office.
Money Saving Expert founder Mr Lewis said households will start receiving notice of increased bills before the Tory leadership contest concludes, ahead of the energy price cap rising to £3,500 or more in October.
All this appears to have been ignored by Tory MP Michael Fabricant.
Reactions
Not everyone was that grateful for the goverment’s support…
