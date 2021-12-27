Meghan Markle is the smartest Royal family member, a new study has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex has been declared the most intelligent member of the family following research by Oxford Royale, which analysed each member’s A-level results and university place in the QS World University Rankings.

Meghan came first because, according to the rankings, Northwestern University, where she did theatre studies and international relations, is the 30th best in the world.

How Kate, William and Harry ranked against Meghan

In a statement, Oxford Royale said: “Life as a royal isn’t always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle’s academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their roles as working royals, they have captured the interest and attention of the world, and Meghan’s desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind and educational pedigree.”

Kate Middleton ranked second, having achieved A grades at her former private school in Wiltshire, and a B for her English A-level.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she met her future husband, Prince William, in 2001, whilst studying art history.

The university ranks 91st in the top, but William was placed third in Oxford Royale’s list because his A-level results included A in geography, B in art and C in biology.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s husbandm, Prince Harry, was not included in the top because he did not attend university in order to join the army – and obtained a B in art and a D in geography for his A-levels.

Here are the top 10 smartest royals according to Oxford Royale:

1. Meghan Markle, Northwestern University

2. Kate Middleton, University of St Andrews

3. Prince William, University of St Andrews

4. Princess Eugenie, Newcastle University

5. Peter Phillips, Exeter University

6. Zara Tindall, Exeter University

7. Princess Anne, University of Aberdeen

8. Lady Kitty Spencer, University of Cape Town, European Business School

9. Camilla Parker Bowles, SOAS University of London

10. Princess Beatrice, Goldsmiths, University of London

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has also sparked public on Boxing Day, as the Mail on Sunday printed a statement on its front page acknowledging that the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright claim against the newspaper’s publisher.

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

A statement along the bottom of the Mail on Sunday’s front page on Boxing Day said: “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online – SEE PAGE 3”

