After the PM gave every other nation a telling-off for not being green enough it appears the UK government is already rolling back on its environmental pledges.

The Guardian reports that plans that would require every office, shop or factory to host at least one electric car charger (if they have adequate parking facilties) has been taken off the agenda.

The PM said the UK would be ‘world-leading’ when this plan was implemented, but that seems a long way off now

The Department for Transport (DfT) will now only require chargers to be installed in new or refurbished commercial premises. There were concerns that the cost to businesses would be too great and after a consultation process have opted for this watered-down approach.

EU rules

The EU is introducing a rule for existing buildings to install cable routes for chargers after 2025, which would seemingly leave the UK behind it’s European neighbours.

Greg Archer, the UK director of Transport & Environment, a campaign group, said: “Car parks are an ideal place for drivers of electric cars without driveways to charge. By failing to require commercial buildings with car parks to install a small number of charge points, the government has missed a simple opportunity to level up the charging available for less affluent drivers who park overnight on the road.

“It is inexplicable that a government committed to phasing out conventional cars has failed to follow through and implement its own proposals from more than two years ago, and instead say it needs longer to consider the options.”

Reactions

A lot of people were furious at the news and took to social media to vent their anger.

1.

As @GretaThunberg says, the environment is all just ‘blah, blah, blah.’ https://t.co/egfDP8HTT9 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) December 27, 2021

2.

Here we go, new year, post #COP26 the policy roll backs begin…



"The government has quietly backtracked on proposals to require every shop, office or factory in England to install at least one electric car charger if they have a large car park…" https://t.co/9FzLuYTVHJ — Steve Mason (@stevemason2111) December 27, 2021

3.

Utter hypocrisy from govt a few months after COP26 Plans in England for car chargers in all commercial car parks quietly rolled back (after EV subsidies cut too) https://t.co/q3cqFpuThB — Prof David Bailey (@dgbailey) December 27, 2021

4.

Not "world-leading" – far from it.



"UK could fall behind the EU, which is introducing a rule for existing buildings to install cable routes for chargers after 2025"



Did anyone say #ClimateEmergencyhttps://t.co/9SqW4YV1R9 — Natalie Bennett (@natalieben) December 27, 2021

5.

This is yet another foolish downgrade in the ambition needed to get to net-zero.



There is simply no path to net-zero without affordable green transport.



This short-sighted decision shows they simply aren’t serious about tackling the climate crisis.https://t.co/REjwBFOp8x — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) December 27, 2021

6.

😵🤦‍♀️😵 “It is inexplicable that a government committed to phasing out conventional cars has failed to follow through and implement its own proposals from more than two years ago, and instead say it needs longer to consider the options.” https://t.co/Xij4LrU8aS — Jenny Ellwood 🇪🇺 (@coolkiddo) December 27, 2021

7.

Who could have predicted Johnson would use COP26 as a PR stunt & then backtrack on his commitments to climate change as soon as the spotlight wasn’t on the UK anymore? 🤔 😡 #climatechange https://t.co/xeigKulrwp — Wrexham For Europe #FBPE #Rejoin (@Wrexhamforeu) December 27, 2021

8.

Actions speak louder than words, and when those actions include sneakily reversing previous commitments, we can be sure the Tories have no real interest in delivering on climate and a green economy.https://t.co/Yiip3b9VAq — Phil Aisthorpe 🇪🇺EUK🇬🇧 #FBLD🔶 #FBPE #FBPPR (@PAisthorpe) December 27, 2021

9.

Oh. The government's given up on plans to mandate installing car e-chargers in existing car parks. So we'll just get our pavements cluttered up instead. This is really weak leadership https://t.co/1gBT5nCABR — citymobility (@citycyclists) December 27, 2021

