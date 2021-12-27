The Tories are set to lose more than 100 seats and five cabinet ministers in the next general election, a poll has revealed.

The shift in voter preference comes after months of corruption controversies engulfing the party, and predictions show Labour would become the biggest party in a hung parliament.

The Survation poll, which collected responses from 10,000 voters, showed Labour currently holds 41 per cent of the voting intention, whilst the Tories are on 35 per cent – and analysis revealed the Labour would win 309 seats, whilst the Tories will lose 111 and win 255.

Which Tory cabinet ministers will lose their seats in the next election?

Among those predicted to lose their seats are prime minister Boris Johnson, environment secretary George Eustice, Scottish secretary Alister Jack, Welsh secretary Simon Hart and Cop26 president Alok Sharma.

Professor Christopher Hanretty from Royal Holloway, University of London, said his analysis shows voters who are older or live in rural areas may destroy the Tories electoral wall because of allegations of corruption and lockdown parties involving government officials over recent months.

“Given that older voters are ordinarily much more likely to vote Conservative, this shows the potential for accusations of sleaze to shift votes by depriving the Conservatives of this important electoral bulwark,” he said.

Only three out of 40 “red wall” Tory seats in the north of England and the Midlands are set to be held by the Conservatives: Dudley North, Morley and Outwood, and Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland.

And in Scotland, the SNP is projected to win all the seats held by the Tories, including the seat held by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Labour projected to ‘win majority’ in next election

Meanwhile, a Focaldata survey revealed this weekend that Labour is eight points ahead of the Tories and will win a majority at the next general election.

Last week, Johnson suffered another blow as polls showed his personal ratings reaching a new low.

According to YouGov research, voters who think Johnson is performing well amount to only 23 per cent, and those who think the opposite have increased to 71 per cent.

The net rating of minus 48 is the lowest since he became prime minister.

In May, he had an overall positive score with 48 per cent admiring his performance, whilst 47 per cent disapproved of it.

And earlier this month, Labour registered its highest lead in polls since 2014.

At the time, the opposition party had a nine-point lead ahead of the Tories.

And a majority of 57 per cent of the voters thought Boris Johnson should resign from his role as prime minister, according to an Opinium poll. His ratings dropped to -35 per cent, down 14 points from a record low of -21 per cent a month ago.

