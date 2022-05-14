People like Nigel Farage, you might not, but many do.
But how much do they like the failed politician is the real burning (no pun intended) question.
Well, this woman has taken it to another level.
So on GB News (where else?) a superfan in Hull showed the cameras and Farage her tattoo of the man himself.
It must be seen to be believed.
Watch
Reactions
A lot of people were simply stunned at the level of hero-worship she was prepared to go with:
It also reminded people of a famous Alan Partridge episode…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Related: Bald men fighting over a comb? Morgan slips below Farage in TV ratings