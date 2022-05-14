People like Nigel Farage, you might not, but many do.

But how much do they like the failed politician is the real burning (no pun intended) question.

Well, this woman has taken it to another level.

So on GB News (where else?) a superfan in Hull showed the cameras and Farage her tattoo of the man himself.

It must be seen to be believed.

Watch

'It's not often I'm lost for words or go red but you've managed it.'@Nigel_Farage meets an audience member in Hull who has a tattoo of him on her leg.#FarageOnGBNews



💻 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/KHMl3BS8eC pic.twitter.com/HH93fLbrL1 — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 12, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people were simply stunned at the level of hero-worship she was prepared to go with:

It also reminded people of a famous Alan Partridge episode…

1.

2.

Serious Alan Partridge vibes going on. pic.twitter.com/WkkWk5VxIg — AK (@KnowlesyCPFC) May 12, 2022

3.

What is wrong with her? Have her friends not tried to intervene? — rebelpaws #blm 🇵🇸 (@rebelpaws) May 12, 2022

4.

Ha ha Fame at last Nigel !!😂 — Lesley Mitchell (@MeccanoJane) May 12, 2022

5.

6.

mortified for her life and soul https://t.co/3fsMJaVmfV — k (@kerrialicep2) May 13, 2022

7.

The state of the UK right now https://t.co/qse6UHBhCu — Fabricantoupee (@fabricantoupee) May 13, 2022

