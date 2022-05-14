A GB News presenter has slammed Chris Whitty in a scathing article for GB News.

Professor Whitty, who as England’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) wbecame the front man of the public health response to virus, was knighted alongside his deputy Jonathan Van-Tam.

The CMOs of Wales and Scotland, Frank Atherton and Gregor Smith, were also knighted for their services during the outbreak.

At the time a Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The honours list is filled with people across the UK who have played a crucial role in helping our communities pull together in the battle against Covid-19.

“From those leading our response like Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance to the fundraising efforts of 11-year-old Tobias Weller, this year’s list pays tribute to those who have gone above and beyond during this pandemic.”

The article comes as North Korea has reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms.

The country made the announcement on Saturday as it scrambles to slow the spread of Covid-19 across its unvaccinated population.

The new deaths and cases, which were from Friday, increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April.

North Korea said 243,630 people had recovered and 280,810 remained in quarantine.

Hindrance

Patrick Christys wrote about Whitty saying: “In fact, he may well have been more of a hindrance than a help. I’d have no problem stripping him of his knighthood and throwing him in the tower. In any other walk of life or profession, if you got things wrong as often as the sage boffins did, you’d get the sack.”

He went on: “I’m absolutely convinced that the vast majority of extremely elderly people in care homes would have rather died from Covid than not be allowed to see their loved ones. The reality is we then sent people who were dying from Covid into care homes to infect them all anyway! So we might as well have just let them hug their grandkids!”

