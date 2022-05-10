After bragging about crushing Nigel Farage’s GB News ratings in his debut week, Piers Morgan has taken a tumble on TalkTV with viewers seemingly uninterested by his ‘Uncensored’ show.
According to the latest viewing figures, Morgan dropped down further to 59,000 viewers, behind Farage (74,000) and Dan Wootton (75,000) who both present on GB News.
On Sunday at the Baftas, Steve Coogan tore into Morgan for his plummeting ratings.
Appearing in a pre-recorded clip in character as his bumbling presenter Alan Partridge, Coogan said: “Sadly, I can’t be with you because I’m on a nationwide tour, performing to an audience bigger than Piers Morgan gets on the actual telly. But the good thing with Piers is that it doesn’t bother him.”
Related: Queen’s Speech: I got 38 Bills but cost-of-living ain’t one