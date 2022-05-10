‘… but the good thing about Piers is that it doesn’t bother him’ #bafta #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/hpBBulnKqI

Appearing in a pre-recorded clip in character as his bumbling presenter Alan Partridge, Coogan said: “Sadly, I can’t be with you because I’m on a nationwide tour, performing to an audience bigger than Piers Morgan gets on the actual telly. But the good thing with Piers is that it doesn’t bother him.”

On Sunday at the Baftas, Steve Coogan tore into Morgan for his plummeting ratings.

According to the latest viewing figures, Morgan dropped down further to 59,000 viewers, behind Farage (74,000) and Dan Wootton (75,000) who both present on GB News.

After bragging about crushing Nigel Farage’s GB News ratings in his debut week, Piers Morgan has taken a tumble on TalkTV with viewers seemingly uninterested by his ‘Uncensored’ show.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .