Rachel Johnson has waded into the Kurt Zouma cat kicking controversy.

She said nobody should see their career implode because of one “misguided kick” in the kitchen.

The prime minister’s sister urged everybody to “move on” as there are more serious problems “at stake”.

Speaking on LBC, she urged people to give Zouma a second chance, saying: “I am not a cat person, I don’t believe in animal cruelty in any shape or form.

“I am a daughter of an environmentalist, a man who has won the RSCPA award for services to animals.

“However, I do think we are in danger of over-reacting and cancelling Kurt Zouma for one misguided kick in his kitchen which his silly brother posted on social media.

“He’s 27, clearly he’s old enough to know better!

“But do we really want to live in a world where one silly mistake can lead to the end of somebody’s career?

“I think we don’t. I think he has taken his punishment, his cats are now no longer in the house.

Rachel Johnson excusing Kurt Zouma kicking his cat across room 😤 She also excused Ghislaine Maxwell re child sex trafficking. Wtf is wrong with that family? #Depraved



pic.twitter.com/aZgETThTp1 — Teri 💙♿️ (@MettlesomeTeri) February 14, 2022

Rachel Johnson thinks Kurt Zouma shouldn't be ostracized for kicking his cat because she didn't think the cat was worse for wear and it hadn't been inspected and Zouma is filled with testosterone! Does any man woman or child who has been kicked across the room agree with her? — Patricia Clarke#JohnsonOut (@Patrici89225734) February 13, 2022

Everyone – don't forget to tune in to LBC next Sunday afternoon for another exciting episode of "Rachel Johnson tries to defend the morally indefensible"

🤦‍♂️😒#LBC #RachelJohnson pic.twitter.com/pIAU2YQWIu — Alex Sowden 😷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@AJS77) February 13, 2022

I used to feel sorry for Rachel Johnson for being part of that family. Now I clearly see she belongs in that hoaching flea pit of scuzzers. — Jackie Kane (@JackieKane) February 14, 2022

next week on Defending the Indefensible with Rachel Johnson:



“I don’t think we focus enough on the high quality craftsmanship of Fred West’s patio.” https://t.co/MVMlQel8lZ — louis 🦄™ (@lsshnkr) February 14, 2022

Did Rachel Johnson really excuse Kurt Zouma on the grounds that it wasn’t abuse because he ‘shunted’ the cat ‘in his own home’?



Astonishing. Explains some family members attitude towards domestic abuse, though. — Helen the Zen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💙 (@helenmallam) February 14, 2022

'I think he should apologise and move on' @RachelSJohnson spaffing irony up the wall .

Oh if it was that simple we'd all do it eh Rachael…except the cowardly, inept CrimeMinister#JohnsonOut21 https://t.co/nZQKY93bPe — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) February 14, 2022

From "pitying" Ghislaine Maxwell, to suggesting it's good for kids to get covid, and now this…



Rachel Johnson is fast becoming the queen of shit takes https://t.co/f8GRDFlKzp — Daily Tory (@tory_uh) February 14, 2022

First Rachel Johnson defends a sex offender and now she’s defending animal cruelty. Are there no depths she won’t sink to? https://t.co/1R3WlHYJbE pic.twitter.com/YXulrfYg4N — Gina Super-Mild™️ (@Saffiya_Khan1) February 14, 2022

Handy reminder that all the Johnson family are nailed on sociopaths. https://t.co/nXHjzOqAgm — woodo (@Mister_Woodo) February 14, 2022

The Venn diagram of people who will defend Boris Johnson and people who will defend kicking the shit out of a cat is apparently a circle https://t.co/KJ4Y6UA871 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 14, 2022

Misattributing clear evidence of repetitive behaviour indicative of awful character traits as simply isolated instances of misguided behaviour seems to be a common blindspot for Johnsons and their supporters. https://t.co/VtYPFAZVlP — Dominic West (@Dom_S_West) February 14, 2022

"One misguided kick in his kitchen which his silly brother posted on social media" – Rachel Johnson on Kurt Zouma.

The Johnson family ethos: the crime is getting caught out, not the actual act. https://t.co/IuFeMo984d — Simon Hattenstone (@shattenstone) February 14, 2022

