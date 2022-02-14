Boris Johnson refused to comment on reports that Sir Keir Starmer has received death threats following false allegations he levelled against the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Starmer said he feared for his young children after receiving threats following the prime minister’s Jimmy Savile smear.

“I do not like talking about this because I have got young children,” he said.

“It’s very important for me to say that what the Prime Minister said was wrong, it was very wrong. He knew exactly what he was doing.

“There has been a right-wing conspiracy theory for some time that’s a complete fabrication.

“He fed into that, and that has caused difficulty, but my preference, if I may, is not to talk about that because, as I say, I have got young children and I don’t particularly want them to hear too much of what may or may not be said about me.”

Asked about the episode by ITV News, Johnson replied that he has said “more than enough” about the slur, while appearing to be smirking and smiling.

Watch the footage in full below:

Johnson smirking and smiling on being told that the leader of HM Oppositin has received death threats following liar Johnson’s Savile slur. What a complete disgrace, dishonest Johnson is beneath contempt.



Completely unfit for office. #ResignNow #JohnsonOutNow https://t.co/SREXGFINDl — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) February 14, 2022

