Richard Madeley was at it again today as he interviewed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

He is often compared to Alan Partridge and this will do nothing to help his cause.

The presenter accused Starmer of ‘social intercourse.’ Yep us neither.

It comes as the Labour leader has confirmed police have not been in touch with him over allegations he broke lockdown rules, as calls for a full probe into “beergate” continue to grow.

Starmer has come under pressure since footage emerged of him drinking a beer with colleagues in April 2021 in Durham, during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Labour leader Sir @Keir_Starmer is challenged over pictures showing him drinking beer with colleagues when indoor socialising was banned.



He tells @susannareid100 and @richardm56 that the police have not been in touch with him to investigate the 'beergate' claims. pic.twitter.com/Ar5lhkk8ya — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 4, 2022

pure @AccidentalP the way that Madeley accuses Starmer of “social intercourse” https://t.co/Vrnei1UXi2 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 4, 2022

Keir did not have social intercourse with that korma https://t.co/MDZLJ46g5C — Amy Nickell (@AmyNicks_) May 4, 2022

Social intercourse. Interesting terminology from the Tesco tea leaf. — Emma (@Lara_Ancestry) May 4, 2022

Richard Madeley is more Alan Partridge than Alan Partridge. pic.twitter.com/4Vd7Zv5hVY — Marie-Ann Detests Tories 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) May 4, 2022

I’m off to work for my daily dose of social intercourse #gmb — Sherriff John-Stone (@SherriffStone) May 4, 2022

