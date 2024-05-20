Telegraph columnist Camilla Tominey has provoked outrage after urging the UK not to accept Palestinian refugees caught up in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Aid restrictions in Gaza have left residents in parts of the enclave scrounging for weeds and animal feed and skipping meals as severe famine sets in.

Deliveries to the territory that long has largely relied on humanitarian aid are still far from the average of about 500 trucks that entered daily before the war, despite trucks being able to enter via a new pier.

The Israeli blockade of Gaza began after Hamas’s attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage. Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza, local health officials say, while hundreds more have been killed in the occupied West Bank.

Commenting on the possibility of Palestinian refugees being accepted in the UK, Tominey warned that such proposals would be proof that “Britain has a death wish” in a controversial Telegraph column.

“We have no idea how many Palestinians support their murdering, raping masters”, she said.

The comments have been likened to 1938-era newspaper clippings by one person on social media, who has argued that Western media still hasn’t moved on.

Western media in 1938

Western media in 2024

SAME FUCKING SHIT pic.twitter.com/89qoro3PbI — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) May 18, 2024

