Nigel Farage and Susanna Reid are among the broadcasters shortlisted for the TRIC Awards News Presenter of the Year.
To his surprise, the former Brexit Party leader took to social media to announce that he has been nominated for the award again this year.
Farage has become a regular on the right-wing media channel GB News and has helped revive the channel’s fortunes after a slow start.
But he hasn’t been able to prevent the channel’s losses from jumping nearly 40 per cent over the last year with pre-tax losses hitting an eye-watering £42.4 million for the year to the end of May 2023, up from £30.7 million a year earlier.
He will face fellow presenters including Susanna Reid, James O’Brien and Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the TRIC category of News Presenter of the Year.
Boos greeted Farage after he won the award last time out.
He took to the stage with a long-winded rant about BARB TV numbers, and then presented his show later that day after consuming his fair share of alcoholic beverages.
Find the TRIC Awards 2024 News Presenter nominations in full below, and vote for your favourite presenter here.
TRIC Awards 2024 News Presenter nominations
- Amol Rajan
- Cathy Newman
- Charlene White
- Eamonn Holmes
- James O’Brien
- Kay Burley
- Krishnan Guru-Murthy
- Matt Chorley
- Mishal Husain
- Nick Ferrari
- Nigel Farage
Susanna Reid
