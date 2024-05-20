Nigel Farage and Susanna Reid are among the broadcasters shortlisted for the TRIC Awards News Presenter of the Year.

To his surprise, the former Brexit Party leader took to social media to announce that he has been nominated for the award again this year.

Farage has become a regular on the right-wing media channel GB News and has helped revive the channel’s fortunes after a slow start.

But he hasn’t been able to prevent the channel’s losses from jumping nearly 40 per cent over the last year with pre-tax losses hitting an eye-watering £42.4 million for the year to the end of May 2023, up from £30.7 million a year earlier.

He will face fellow presenters including Susanna Reid, James O’Brien and Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the TRIC category of News Presenter of the Year.

Boos greeted Farage after he won the award last time out.

He took to the stage with a long-winded rant about BARB TV numbers, and then presented his show later that day after consuming his fair share of alcoholic beverages.

Pure Farage. First rule in winning the game: you attack the rules which govern how the game is presently played.



In this case it’s attacking BARB TV numbers. One of the smartest political figures this century – the left needs to grasp he’s not an idiot. pic.twitter.com/hZgYxwM4wY — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) June 27, 2023

They screamed, they shouted and they heckled me. Gosh, I enjoyed it! 🏆



pic.twitter.com/dpPYXpH6vN — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 27, 2023

Find the TRIC Awards 2024 News Presenter nominations in full below, and vote for your favourite presenter here.

TRIC Awards 2024 News Presenter nominations

Amol Rajan

Cathy Newman

Charlene White

Eamonn Holmes

James O’Brien

Kay Burley

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Matt Chorley

Mishal Husain

Nick Ferrari

Nigel Farage

Susanna Reid

