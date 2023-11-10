Suella Braverman’s Times article has been likened to reading a pound shop Enoch Powell piece by politicians in Ireland.

In comments not sanctioned by Number 10, the home secretary made reference to peace protests due to take place in London this weekend, saying: “I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza.

“They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists — of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland.

“Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said her comments were “so far removed from reality that it is impossible to come to any determination other than she is deliberately stoking division to bolster her own brand among the Conservative Party’s right wing”.

It was an opinion, seemingly, that was shared by David Blevins, who sent this extraordinary dispatch from Dublin:

This is utterly extraordinary. What a joke Braverman is. pic.twitter.com/kT1X2eEq6z — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 9, 2023

Related: Braverman grows more isolated over claim of police bias in Palestine protests