GMF Group (Led by Matthew Forssman and Gabriel Monfried) acquired Hudson Springs in Hudson, Florida, on June 1, 2021, for a recorded price of $550,000. Located at 14235 Pine Street, Hudson, FL 34667, the manufactured community includes 12 lots. With a dock and waterfront access, Hudson Springs offers the best in sunny Florida Gulf Coast living.

A friendly, all-ages community, Hudson Springs provides a quiet retreat right along the town’s famous canals, which connect directly to the Gulf of Mexico in moments. A dock offers opportunities for fishing, launching a canoe or kayak, or just watching boats cruise by. With water all around and the Gulf so close, the community is a boating and fishing paradise. Nearby, the Hudson Beach Marina has dry boat storage, wet slips, fuel, supplies, and anything else boaters may need. Several guides provide offshore and inshore fishing charters, scallop charters, and nature tours. Popular gamefish in the area include American red snapper, grouper, kingfish, cobia, redfish, and blackfin tuna.

Besides fishing and boating, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the outdoors in this relaxed Gulf Coast town. Multiple beaches are just minutes away, including Hudson Beach, where residents can stroll along the boardwalk, have a picnic, and watch the sunset over the Gulf. The restaurants and eateries along the shore make this a favorite destination for an evening out. Try Sam’s Beach Bar for cocktails, live music, and seafood, or the Inn on the Gulf Restaurant for seafood, steaks, and pasta.

For watersports, residents head to SunWest Park to enjoy swimming in the deep aquamarine waters of a spring-fed lake. There’s also a soft, white sandy beach, volleyball court, and concession stand. Adjacent to the beach is Lift Adventure Park, which has a floating playground and obstacle course on the water, wakeboarding park, and kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals. For hiking and wildlife, the nearby Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park provides beautiful trails for hiking and birdwatching, along with scenic views of the springs. Nature lovers can also explore the lush ecosystems of the J.B. Starkey Wilderness Park, which offers miles of trails for walking, cycling, and horseback riding, along with opportunities to spot local wildlife.

About GMF Group

GMF Group is a US-based asset management firm that was founded by Gabriel Monfried and Matthew Forssman, who continue to lead the company today as Managing Partners. The organization adopts an innovative approach to real estate investment by focusing on undercapitalized real estate markets and asset classes.

Prior to co-founding GMF Group, Gabe Monfried – who has completed more than $1 billion of real estate transactions – was Vice President at Macquarie Capital, where he invested across real estate asset classes up and down the capital stack and in North America. He was previously Associate Vice President, Investments at CIM Group, a real estate private equity firm with approximately $30 billion in assets under management. Gabe Monfried holds a BBA with honors in Finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and began his career in the Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs.

Matthew Forssman has completed more than $1 billion of real estate transactions, and prior to co-founding GMF Group he was an investment professional at BentallGreenOak. There, he executed real estate investments across asset classes. Matt Forssman was also formerly an Associate, Investments at CIM Group, where he was involved in many facets of real estate developments, acquisitions, and financings. He began his career in the Investment Banking Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and he holds a BA, cum laude, in Economics from Harvard College.