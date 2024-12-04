Reddit has become the fifth most popular social media platform in the UK as social media users desert Elon Musk’s X.

The American online discussion platform has seen its traffic boom this year to become the fastest-growing large social media platform in the country.

According to Ofcom figures, it was visited by 22.9 million UK adults in May this year, compared with 22.1 million on X.

The leap took Reddit above LinkedIn and X into fifth place on the table of UK social media platforms, which is now topped by YouTube after it overtook Facebook, reaching more than 44 million adults.

Reddit, renowned for its devoted user base who refer to one another as Redditors, appears to have been boosted by updates to Google’s search engine this year.

Farhad Divecha, the managing director of the UK-based digital marketing agency AccuraCast, said: “Google’s latest algorithm update in the first half of 2024 gave Reddit a big boost in organic search traffic. I think that has probably contributed a lot.”

Ofcom also speculated that the change may have been caused by alterations to how third-party apps accessed its content, forcing users of those apps to switch to the Reddit site. The watchdog also flagged publicity around Reddit’s stock market flotation in March this year.

The popularity of X also fell over the same period, according to Ofcom, with its reach falling by 8 per cent since May last year. X has been criticised over content moderation standards since its takeover by Elon Musk in 2022 but it has also faced competition since July 2023 from Threads, a rival to X launched by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

