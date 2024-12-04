Dave’s Hot Chicken has announced that the infamous Reaper spice level WILL feature on its UK menu following huge demand from Brits to try it.

After initial taste tests revealed that the Reaper’s extreme heat – which made participants cry and resulted in one person even leaving the test altogether – there were suggestions it might not be too hot for Brits to handle.

But following a fierce backlash on social media, Dave’s has decided to bring the spice level over from the US in time for the launch on 7th December on one condition.

People who decide to try it will have to sign a waiver before doing so, given that it includes the world’s hottest chilli pepper which has an average Scoville Heat Unit of over 2.2 million, or over 300 times hotter than a jalapeño!

Those who feel more comfortable with sane levels of spice might want to try other levels of heat before working their way up to the big one.

There are seven spice levels, including Plain, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot and Extra Hot, meaning there’s a flavour and heat for every palette.

The Nashville-styled hot chicken restaurant was founded by three childhood friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, in a East Hollywood carpark in 2017.

Now backed by the likes of Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Usher, the chain boasts 200 locations across America and will see its first UK site at 40 Shaftesbury Avenue, London on 7th December.

Jim Attwood, Managing Director of Dave’s Hot Chicken UK, said: “The Reaper is extremely hot… We’ve seen grown adults cry and others give up after a single bite. Yet despite our warnings, we have received a huge amount of requests begging for it to be on the UK menu. And, who are we to deny people the full Dave’s Hot Chicken experience? So, we’re flying it over from the US and will have it on the menu from the day we open.

“Dave’s is known for its bold flavours and we have the perfect flavour for everyone, whatever your spice tolerance is. We’re thrilled to introduce the legendary Nashville-style chicken to the UK and can’t wait to welcome guests through the doors to try the iconic food that has made Dave’s Hot Chicken a cult favourite in the US.”

