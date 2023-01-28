Nadine Dorries has bagged her own TV show on Rupert Murdoch-backed TalkTV.

The former culture secretary will launch the show, called ‘Friday Night with Nadine’, with an interview with Boris Johnson on February 3rd.

He will be the first of a succession of guests from the worlds of politics, culture and sport who will look at the week’s news before engaging in topical debates.

Speaking about her interview with Johnson, she said: “As someone who’s never been afraid to speak their mind, I’m delighted to be joining the team at TalkTV for Friday Night with Nadine, where I’ll be putting my 23-year political career and experiences at the dispatch box to good use.

“Boris Johnson continues to dominate so much of the political narrative since his departure from No 10. Now’s the time to find out what he really thinks about a whole range of pressing issues.”

It is the latest of Dorries’ ventures since returning to the backbenches. Late last year she announced plans to release a book focused on Johnson’s downfall, with the working title The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson.

The former culture secretary was a staunch supporter of Johnson, regularly defending him right up to his departure from No 10.

Speaking after Liz Truss resigned, she suggested her party colleagues would realise they wanted Johnson back in No 10. “We are back to being way down in polls and now a lot of MPs will look and see … that Boris Johnson is a winner … A lot of the newer MPs will realise having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive.”

