jeremy Kyle has said he was “cancelled” and suggested he will “fight back” after announcing his return to broadcasting on talkRadio.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was suspended indefinitely by ITV in May 2019 following the death of a participant, 63-year-old Steve Dymond, a week after a programme featuring him was filmed.

The confrontational talk show, which had been a regular fixture in the TV schedule since 2005, was axed for good following calls for it to be cancelled from MPs and members of the public.

On Saturday, talkRadio confirmed Kyle will host a weekday show starting on September 13 from 4-7pm, with a promotional video on social media stating: “After two long years of chaos and division, one man is needed to make sense of it all.”

In an interview shared by the station, Kyle suggested he had been “labelled” by society and set out his plans for his new show.

He said: “In a democracy you should be able to ask and say what you want. If you don’t like the response you don’t throw your toys out of the pram. That’s what I said.

“Listen, I have been cancelled. In this world it seems now that unless you follow a certain path, you are labelled. You have to fight back.”

He said talkRadio and its presenters “wouldn’t be here doing this unless the people out there were watching and listening to this who actually agree and maybe in time they will raise their heads above the parapet”.

Asked what his show would entail, he replied: “Just honesty, debate, whatever, a rollercoaster. At the end of the day whatever you want to talk about.”

Kyle told The Sun newspaper he felt “hunted” and “scapegoated” after the cancellation of his TV show.

Reactions

1.

"I've been cancelled!" says Jeremy Kyle.



On the… er… eve of the launch of his new show on Rupert Murdoch's Talk Radio. pic.twitter.com/yYIgxU3dyH — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 4, 2021

2.

3.

"I've been cancelled" says Jeremy Kyle as he begins his new mainstream national radio show https://t.co/LZJLWSLsgl — Tom💐 (@TomHulme79) September 4, 2021

4.

Jeremy Kyle: "I've been cancelled!"

Also Jeremy Kyle: "Listen to my new radio show!" pic.twitter.com/3ba5GrNYbh — Mark (@MarkietheFett) September 4, 2021

5.

“i’ve been cancelled” says jeremy kyle while promoting his brand new radio show 🥴🥴 https://t.co/nzk5XIPmFz — joshua ♈︎ (@jjoshuwer) September 4, 2021

6.

Jeremy Kyle claiming that he's been cancelled in an interview on the radio during which he talks about his upcoming new radio show is an interesting one. — A. Source (@ASourceDD) September 4, 2021

7.

I hope when Jeremy Kyle received help for his mental health issues he found someone who just shouted at him and made him feel bad about himself.



Just like he used to do to people on the telly — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) September 4, 2021

8.

Jeremy Kyle is not a victim. FFS get a grip. He and ITV would still be exploiting impoverished people from broken homes if they could get away with it. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) September 4, 2021

9.

Jeremy Kyle is claiming he's "been cancelled" while appearing on a radio show to talk about his own new radio show.



The man exploited extremely vulnerable people, humiliated them and as a result, at least one person took their life.



People's personal lives aren't entertainment — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) September 4, 2021

10.

“Cancelled” is when your show gets taken off air because a guest committed suicide — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) September 4, 2021

11.

Are they born with this crippling victim-mentality or do they acquire it on the job? — William Oliver (@Bill_ee_O) September 4, 2021

12.

He’s literally promoting a new show the absolute clown pic.twitter.com/JJWto0p7zN — *Meli* LFC (@Melanieh32) September 4, 2021

Related: Jeremy Kyle accused of ‘humiliating’ guest ‘he would not trust him with a chocolate button’