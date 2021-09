This rolled rib of beef with red wine, black pepper and coriander may seem daunting at first, but fear not! Take it one step at a time, and you too can become a master of this delicious recipe.

Loin or chuck?

When it comes to rolled beef, there are usually two options: the loin end and the chuck end. Both cuts will come out just as delicious and juicy, but there are a few differences.

The loin end has a small amount of fat running through the middle with beautiful marbling throughout. This is also the more expensive option. Whereas, the chuck end has more fat running through the middle. The extra layer of fat puts most people off, but it can always be removed from the slices once the meat is cooked.

The crust of the rolled rib

The first two steps in this recipe might be two of the most important ones. Firstly, remember to take out your meat so that it is at room temperature before cooking it. This helps that the meat will cook more evenly. And secondly, always pat the outside of the meat dry before cooking. This will ensure that the skin, that isn’t covered with peppercorns and coriander, comes out crispy and that all the moisture stays on the inside. The added crust of pepper and coriander will soak through, leaving you with tender, flavourful slices of rolled rib.

When adding the vegetables, be sure to place them at the bottom of the tray with the meat stacked on top of them. The added red wine and beef stock will ensure that the veggies come out tasteful and soft.