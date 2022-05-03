It’s been a grim week of smears and accusations between Labour and the Tories and the Daily Mail’s latest attempt to slam Starmer appears to have backfired.
An article they posted about Starmer eating a curry to suggest wrongdoing was taken years ago.
The picture, which has been cropped, shows Starmer sitting and eating a meal next to Frank Dobson – a Labour politician who sadly died in 2019.
On Twitter, one person spotted this and wrote: “Note that the Daily Mail have cut the person on Starmer’s right out of the photo.
“That’s because it’s Frank Dobson who died in 2019. The photo is from 2015.”
As ever though Nadine Dorries was more than happy to share the article on Twitter. S
he also wrote: “We are expected to believe that a curry and beers arrived for about 30 people at 10pm, and this was a break for a work meeting? No reasonable person believes Labours story, so why do Durham police and what were they told?”
