It’s been a grim week of smears and accusations between Labour and the Tories and the Daily Mail’s latest attempt to slam Starmer appears to have backfired.

An article they posted about Starmer eating a curry to suggest wrongdoing was taken years ago.

The picture, which has been cropped, shows Starmer sitting and eating a meal next to Frank Dobson – a Labour politician who sadly died in 2019.

On Twitter, one person spotted this and wrote: “Note that the Daily Mail have cut the person on Starmer’s right out of the photo.

“That’s because it’s Frank Dobson who died in 2019. The photo is from 2015.”

As ever though Nadine Dorries was more than happy to share the article on Twitter. S

he also wrote: “We are expected to believe that a curry and beers arrived for about 30 people at 10pm, and this was a break for a work meeting? No reasonable person believes Labours story, so why do Durham police and what were they told?”

Reactions

Oh Nadine. You’re basically in charge of stopping fake news online for the UK in your position, and you’ve tweeted a Daily Mail article about Keir Starmer breaking lockdown rules, with a photo showing him having dinner with Frank Dobson who died in 2019. IT’S LITERALLY YOUR JOB. pic.twitter.com/Y6J9Hy8k2D — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) May 2, 2022

I'll say this: Nadine is sharing a cropped photo of @Keir_Starmer with the late Frank Dobson. If voting Labour means you can bring dead people back I shall be providing Mr Starmer with the people I want reanimated for my vote. Starting with my late grandmother. https://t.co/hZVyQ15j0q — Robert Woolley 🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@robertwoolley) May 2, 2022

If this – as people are saying is a photo from 2019 @NadineDorries is a disgrace – you are an embarrassment to your home city – if only you were as quick to call out your own corrupt ministers and MP’s https://t.co/3vofOpnuek — Carolyn Hughes PR (@CarolynPR) May 2, 2022

This photo is from 2015. The man Frank Dobson died in 2019. Nadine Dorries still hasn’t taken it down. This is the level of government minister. She regularly retweets lies https://t.co/2JiHrRrniz — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) May 2, 2022

The Daily Mail putting that picture of Keir Starmer eating a curry in 2015 – with a deceased Frank Dobson cropped out – within their “currygate” story is another low-point in British political journalism in a month full of them. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) May 2, 2022

Hello. Former sub-editor here: one who used to work at the Daily Mail. That's not a stock photo. No one on a paper would call that a stock photo. A stock photo is something else. Her grip of editorial process is about as impressive as her knowledge of UK television. https://t.co/YzCTmXQt6w — William Ham Bevan (@HamBevan) May 2, 2022

The picture on the left is in a Daily Mail article about Keir Starmer breaking lockdown rules. The picture on the right depicts Keir Starmer sitting next to Frank Dobson who died in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ly8HCTFtv9 — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) May 2, 2022

They really are desperate, aren’t they? https://t.co/NeVZyoyOx5 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) May 2, 2022

