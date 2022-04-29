Nadine Dorries got muddled up again during the media rounds this morning, with Channel 5 on the receiving end of a classic gaffe this time.

Appearing on LBC, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport claimed that the channel which debuted in 1997 was privatised a few years ago.

In fact, it was always a private company and never owned by the government.

I love how @NadineDorries justifies privatising Channel 4 by claiming that Channel 5 was privatised 3 to 5 years ago. Channel 5 launched in 1997 as a private business as a result of a franchise auction but I guess you couldn’t expect the Culture Secretary to know this 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9kbQVHZM3t — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) April 28, 2022

The interview comes hot on the heels of a car crash TikTok clip filmed by a fellow Tory MP in which she tried (and failed) to explain her job.

She told Luke Evans that her department is responsible for broadband, which means “you can downstream your movies” at home, adding that one of her goals is to “make the internet in the UK the safest internet in the world”, even though the internet doesn’t really have national boundaries.

"Downstream your movies."



"Tennis pitches."



Digital, culture, media, and sport secretary Nadines Dorries proves she has no idea about digital, culture, media, or sport pic.twitter.com/8UJDHVIFXk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 22, 2022

Dorries accused commentators of mocking her dyslexia after she muddled her words in the video.

Related: Brexit explains 80% of UK inflation – and why it is here for the long run