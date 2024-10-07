Clive Myrie has apologised to the BBC after he failed to declare £65,000 of earnings from outside of the organisation.

BBC employees are supposed to inform the organisation of all the engagements they attend.

This has been the case since 2021, when director-general Tim Davie asked for more transparency.

Employees are supposed to declare their earnings every three months.

However, Myrie failed to inform his employer of 11 events that he was involved in. Over the last 12 months, these reportedly totalled £65,000 in earnings.

The Sunday Times reports that Myrie did not declare his work for GreenTalks Live as a chairman of a debate.

The outlet also says Myrie did not report his work as a keynote speaker at the Dutch bank ING’s Views From The Top event.

These are both said to have given Myrie a payday of more than £10,000 each.

The nine other events the Mastermind presenter reportedly failed to declare include as a host at a conference for the National Residential Landlords Association, and as a guest speaker for the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s Prestige Dinner.

These other events reportedly paid between £5,000 and £10,000.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We have spoken to Clive to remind him of his responsibilities with regards to the external events register, and he has apologised for these errors.”

Myrie earns between £310,000 and £314,999 for his work at the broadcaster, as per their yearly report that was published in March earlier this year.

