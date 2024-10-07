The government’s decision to cede control of the Chagos Islands means the sun has “finally set on the British Empire” after 200 years, according to a typically overblown Telegraph piece.

Sir Keir Starmer has attracted considerable backlash over the agreement with Mauritius over the islands, which critics say will allow China to gain a military foothold in the Indian Ocean and put the future of other British overseas territories in jeopardy.

Several Conservative MPs have also attacked the government over the move, despite figures such as James Cleverly “enthusiastically” leading the talks not long ago.

Jonathan Powell, Starmer’s special envoy for negotiations between the UK and Mauritius who brokered the deal, has rejected the “silly” Tory criticism, telling reporters:

“The single most important thing was ensuring that we had a secure base, the joint US-UK base; hugely important to the US, hugely important to us.

“We’ve now secured that and that is why you saw such warm words from the US yesterday.”

The agreement over the continued UK-US military presence on Diego Garcia is expected to run for 99 years with an option to renew, with Britain paying an annual sum of money.

The move has led to outrage among Britain’s right-wing press, but this from The Telegraph surely takes the biscuit!

I love that there are still people in 2024 who contemplate the importance of some corner of the British Empire always being in daylight. Absolutely stupendous. https://t.co/wcPGxAQiJH — Brendan May (@bmay) October 6, 2024

