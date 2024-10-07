Scientists have discovered a way to ‘grow’ ice and refreeze the Arctic sea as initial tests show promising signs.

Trials conducted in the Canadian Arctic have seen sea ice be thickened successfully by pumping seawater over the ice.

A report published in New Scientist claims that if nothing is done, the current rate of climate change will see the Arctic become ice free in the summer in the 2030s.

This is turn would have disastrous consequences for the whole planet.

Around 13 per cent of ice in the Arctic Ocean is lost every decade at its current rate and some reports suggest that even if measures are taken, such as greenhouse gas emissions being reduced sharply, this could still happen anyway.

By pumping seawater over parts of the frozen Arctic Ocean, scientists hope they can curb this in the short term.

Engineers use pumps to cover sea ice with sea water which will then freeze over in the Winter months, thickening it and meaning it would last longer into the summer months.

Scientists have tested this by finding a layer of thin ice and punching a hole through to the surface from below, flooding it which is hoped to speed up natural freezing.

This has already been tested before but 2024 saw it being successfully done with hydrogen for the very first time which is a renewable energy.

So far, tests have only been carried out on a small scale so it remains to be seen whether it could work on larger areas.

The report also warned that there could be the “risk of unintended consequences” such as negative impacts on the wildlife by reducing snow cover.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hayo Hendrikse, assistant professor at Delft University of Technology said it is not a ‘solution’ but a ‘sticking plaster’.

