Terrifying flood simulations have illustrated how high the storm surge from Hurricane Milton could get as meteorologists predict it could reach 15 feet.

Millions of people in the Gulf of Mexico state are rushing to leave their homes as extreme weather races towards the state’s west coast.

Milton – a category five storm – is expected to hit the Tampa area tonight, packing ferocious winds of up to 165mph (270km/h).

US President Joe Biden has warned that leaving was a matter of “life and death”, as the state undertakes its largest evacuation effort in years.

The storm is being described as the “hurricane that scientists were dreading” with climate change making it wetter and windier than ever.

Here are simulations showing just how high the storm surge could get:

BREAKING: The storm surge for Hurricane Milton is expected to be 15 feet.



To give you an idea of how deadly this is, here's what 9 feet looks like:pic.twitter.com/0SxfrA9XK3 https://t.co/56ZLtpOIbi — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) October 8, 2024

Flood simulation to show how high the storm surge from Hurricane Milton could get. This is a wake up call to leave if you haven't already 😬🫣pic.twitter.com/K14xRo47GA — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 8, 2024

