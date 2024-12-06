Bluesky should pivot towards its left-of-centre values to compete with Elon Musk’s X, a marketing expert said.

Tesla billionaire Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and has since allowed far-right personalities such as Tommy Robinson and Andrew Tate to return to the site.

UK MPs have since summoned him to testify about X’s role in UK riots after false claims about the Southport killer were allowed to spread without consequence on the platform.

Users have flocked to rival platform Bluesky in the wake of the uprising and the US election, which saw Donald Trump sweep to power.

Marketing expert Toni Marino explains the site’s meteoric rise, and whether he believes it can be sustained: