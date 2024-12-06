A powerful intervention from a Question Time audience member has been doing the rounds on social media.

The show headed to Lincoln on Thursday evening (5/11) with migration high on the agenda.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was among the panellists, making his 38th appearance on the show.

But it was a contribution from an audience member that got the warmest reception on the night, as he called for an end to scapegoating migrants and even compared dialogue in parts of the media to pre-Nazi Germany.

Addressing the panellists, he said:

“Migrants, illegal or legal, weren’t responsible for austerity. That was the Conservative government. Migrants and ‘illegals’ were not responsible for Brexit. Migrants were not responsible for Liz Truss’ failure of leadership.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Big up the man in the red sweater. ❤️



“Migrants, illegal or legal, weren’t responsible for austerity. That was the Conservative government. Migrants and ‘illegals’ were not responsible for Brexit. Migrants were not responsible for Liz Truss’ failure of leadership.”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/BE1Q6DuWwT — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) December 5, 2024

