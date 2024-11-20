Elon Musk has been summoned by UK MPs to testify about X’s role in spreading disinformation ahead of the UK riots this summer.

The Tesla billionaire, who is now part of Donald Trump’s top team, has been called for questioning as part of a Commons science and technology select committee social media inquiry.

MPs will investigate the consequences of generative AI, which was used in widely shared images posted on Facebook and X inciting people to join Islamophobic protests after the killing of three schoolgirls in Southport in August.

They will also investigate Silicon Valley business models that “encourage the spread of content that can mislead and harm”.

The first hearings will take place in the new year, amid rising concern that UK online safety laws risk being outpaced by rapidly advancing technology and the politicisation of platforms such as X.

X did not respond when asked if Musk would testify in the UK, although it appears unlikely.

He has been highly critical of the Labour government, including weighing in on changes to inheritance tax on farms by saying on Monday that “Britain is going full Stalin”.

During the riots that followed the Southport killings he said: “Civil war is inevitable.”

