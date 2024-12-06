X users have reacted with disbelief and dismay to the news that Sadiq Khan is to receive a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours List.

After being mainly indifferent to Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Fabricant picking up gongs, the ‘Twitterati’ have been indignant with rage after discovering the London Mayor is in line for the honour.

Having previously been a Labour MP, Khan became the first Muslim mayor of the capital in 2016 and was elected for a third term this year by a whopping landslide.

He has successfully delivered policies to reduce poverty and pollution in the capital, as well as campaigning for closer links to Europe.

According to the Financial Times, the Mayor is set to be handed the honour alongside a string of other political veterans who are all reported to be given gongs in this year’s list.

Commons foreign affairs committee chair and long-standing Labour MP Emily Thornberry is set to be awarded a damehood, while New Labour-era health secretary Patricia Hewitt is said to be another recipient.

Here’s a taste of the reaction:

Unf*ckingbelivable! Failed London mayor Sadiq Khan is to get a knighthood in New Year honours.



For what exactly? The man is a walking disaster. He is destroying London.



He shouldn't be getting a knighthood.

He should be getting the sack. pic.twitter.com/DrmCi84urm — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) December 5, 2024

'Sadiq Khan deserves a lot of a things, and a knighthood is not one of them! I'd be booting him out of office!'@BenHabib6 rips into Sadiq Khan as the London Mayor is set to receive a knighthood for 'political and public service' in Starmer's first New Year honours list. pic.twitter.com/XXoCnihKU5 — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 5, 2024

Reports that London Mayor Sadiq Khan will be knighted in New Year’s Honours List — must be for services to Paris.



[Also … why would a self-styled anti-establishment left winger even think of accepting a knighthood?] — Andrew Neil (@afneil) December 5, 2024

Sadiq Khan is set to receive a knighthood and will officially be known as SIR Sadiq Khan.



I think Tommy Robinson is the one who truly deserves a knighthood.



Who agrees with me? pic.twitter.com/yufUwtnRsW — The British Patriot (@BritLad95) December 5, 2024

Would you sign a petition to stop Sadiq Khan from receiving his Knighthood



Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/ZY3A3yCwTG — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) December 5, 2024