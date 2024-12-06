X users have reacted with disbelief and dismay to the news that Sadiq Khan is to receive a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours List.
After being mainly indifferent to Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Fabricant picking up gongs, the ‘Twitterati’ have been indignant with rage after discovering the London Mayor is in line for the honour.
Having previously been a Labour MP, Khan became the first Muslim mayor of the capital in 2016 and was elected for a third term this year by a whopping landslide.
He has successfully delivered policies to reduce poverty and pollution in the capital, as well as campaigning for closer links to Europe.
According to the Financial Times, the Mayor is set to be handed the honour alongside a string of other political veterans who are all reported to be given gongs in this year’s list.
Commons foreign affairs committee chair and long-standing Labour MP Emily Thornberry is set to be awarded a damehood, while New Labour-era health secretary Patricia Hewitt is said to be another recipient.
