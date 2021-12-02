An anti-cancel culture conference featuring Nigel Farage, Laurence Fox and former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller has been cancelled, much to the bemusement of people on social media.

The so-called ‘Counter Conference’ was planned to take place at the O2’s 3,000 capacity Indigo venue next week in association with Miller’s right-wing Twitter alternative GETTR.

But organisers pulled the plug on Tuesday night, blaming new Covid border rules which require self-isolation on arrival in the UK.

A spokesperson for GETTR said the new rules would make “scheduling travel to the conference impossible for many of the conference’s confirmed speakers and participants.”

But the Spectator reported tickets for the event had sold slowly, which organisers blamed on the venue requiring vaccine or test certificates be shown on entry.

It’s claimed just 400 tickets had been shifted when the event was pulled.

Organisers said in a statement: “Due to the UK’s newly-mandated travel restrictions, we regret to announce that the Counter Conference event that was to be held on the 8th December at Indigo at The O2 has been cancelled.”

Before its cancellation, the event was billed as “a day of hotly-anticipated panels and keynote speeches on free speech topics, Counter Conference will be a celebration of the intellectual rebellion against the status quo.”

It comes on the back of a Nigel Farage interview with Donald Trump that aired on GB News.

The US president predicted a “very big” year in 2022 and “an even bigger” 2024 as he said he will be back out on the campaign trail in the US.

He is getting “the biggest crowds” he has ever had at rallies.

Good job his former compadre has been stuck in the UK, by the sounds of it!

