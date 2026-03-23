Everyone’s a critic, aren’t they? A month on from losing the Gorton and Denton by-election as the Reform candidate, Matt Goodwin is ‘bouncing back’ like a prime Alan Partridge, following the release of his new book – Suicide of a Nation. However, folk haven’t taken too kindly to the publication.

Did Matt Goodwin use AI to write his book?

The book is exactly what you’d expect it to be about, and sees Goodwin parrot his usual claims about threat Islam being a threat to the UK and immigration being a danger to British culture. However, he’s also been accused of relying on AI chatbots to help him source his material.

The word ‘ChatGPT’ can be seen in the URL he gives in references to quotes and data, implying that he has used the AI tool to help conduct his research. Along with the AI input and fake quote accusations, Goodwin’s book has also been panned as a ‘simply awful piece of writing’ by The Critic:

“Matt Goodwin’s Suicide of a Nation is a very bad book. It reads like the book of a political operator extending his CV. ‘Slop’ is an overused term but it feels painfully appropriate for a book that is spoon fed to its audience. It is written in the humourless and colourless rhetorical style of AI.”

“I just don’t think a book that claims to defend British culture should be so short on eloquence, wit, scholarship, poetry et cetera. British culture is pretty meaningless if it has the literary standards of ChatGPT and the argumentative standards of a telemarketer.” | The Critic

The Amazon reviews of Matt Goodwin's tome *might* be better than the book itself 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4zwj32RsDz — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) March 22, 2026

Previously fuming with the ‘Matt Badloss’ moniker he picked up after the by-election loss, the nickname ‘MattGPT’ has instead been punted by scores of social media users. Goodwin, however, has since come out swinging, defending his usage of AI and the rejection of ‘traditional’ publishers.

“I see no issue obtaining datasets via AI so long as they are cross-checked with the original source. Some people have asked why I did not publish with a mainstream publisher. I believe the publishers have been ideologically captured and no longer allow genuine free speech and debate…”

“Having gone through mainstream publishers, I know for a fact this book would never have been published or would have been edited and diluted to the point at which it says nothing interesting or truthful at all.” | Matt Goodwin

Amazon reviews for Matt Goodwin book show no mercy…

One thing Mr. Goodwin hasn’t been able to avoid, however, is the stream of negative reviews posted to Amazon over the weekend. Dozens of web users have slated the book, calling out his reliance on AI and the alleged ‘lack of literary quality’. Blimey, tough crowd indeed!



A few more, you say? Oh go on then…

