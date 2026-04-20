The United Kingdom has regained its position as the fifth largest economy in the world, according to the latest figures.

If you listened exclusively to certain parts of the media, you’d be forgiven for thinking that everything about the UK economy is doom and gloom.

And whilst there are undeniably economic issues that need sorting in Britain, there are also some good signs emerging.

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Data from the International Monetary Fund for April 2026 shows that the UK has an economy worth $4.26 trillion. This has seen the UK overtake India into fifth in the global charts, with the Indian economy worth $4.15 trillion.

UK quietly regains position as the world’s 5th largest economy, per IMF.



1. 🇺🇸 United States ~ $32.38 trillion

2. 🇨🇳 China ~ $20.85 trillion

3. 🇩🇪 Germany ~ $5.45 trillion

4. 🇯🇵 Japan ~ $4.38 trillion

5. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom ~ $4.26 trillion ⬆️

6. 🇮🇳 India ~ $4.15 trillion ⬇️

7.… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) April 16, 2026

Reacting on social media, Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden suggested the good news might disappoint X accounts who love nothing more than talking down the UK.

Oh no!!! This is gonna disappoint a lot of twitters… https://t.co/nB2J2WyOnr — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) April 16, 2026

Meanwhile, journalist and News Agents podcast host Lewis Goodall said the figures were evidence that there is “proper economic potential in Britain.”

He wrote: “Per capita growth is still far too low. But something to bear in mind for all the UK forever declinists. There is proper economic potential in Britain- it needs the political will to unlock it.”

Per capita growth is still far too low. But something to bear in mind for all the UK forever declinists. There is proper economic potential in Britain- it needs the political will to unlock it. https://t.co/XAnzPhTs3V — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) April 18, 2026

The IMF figures came in the wake of further good news for the UK economy after it recorded faster-than-expected growth for February this year.

Unfortunately though, there are widespread fears that Donald Trump’s illegal war in Iran will torpedo much of the good work put into the economy by Labour.

These fears are clearly felt by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who haven’t minced their words towards Trump and the impact of the war in the UK.