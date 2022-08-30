Politicians now see TV and radio interviews as “all risk” and almost “no opportunity”, veteran BBC journalist Nick Robinson has said after Liz Truss cancelled an interview with him at the last minute.
The frontrunner to become the next prime minister was due to be quizzed by Robinson in a face-to-face interview due to be broadcast at 7pm this evening on BBC One.
However, she pulled out because she could “no longer spare the time”.
Asked what events she was taking part in on Tuesday, her campaign said there was “nothing to flag today”.
A source from Ms Truss’s campaign said she is not taking part in the interview, which she had agreed to, as she is focusing on winning as many votes as possible and preparing for government.
Reactions
What could replace her?
Jolyon Maugham wondered what the BBC should replace her with.
Here are a few ideas:
