Politicians now see TV and radio interviews as “all risk” and almost “no opportunity”, veteran BBC journalist Nick Robinson has said after Liz Truss cancelled an interview with him at the last minute.

The frontrunner to become the next prime minister was due to be quizzed by Robinson in a face-to-face interview due to be broadcast at 7pm this evening on BBC One.

However, she pulled out because she could “no longer spare the time”.

Asked what events she was taking part in on Tuesday, her campaign said there was “nothing to flag today”.

A source from Ms Truss’s campaign said she is not taking part in the interview, which she had agreed to, as she is focusing on winning as many votes as possible and preparing for government.

Liz Truss has cancelled her BBC One interview with Nick Robinson which was due to air this Tuesday evening (30th August) at 7pm. Ms Truss’ team say she can no longer spare the time to appear on “Our Next Prime Minister”. (1/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) August 29, 2022

Reactions

Baffling to think how *another* Conservative candidate could flagrantly duck journalistic scrutiny, after Boris Johnson did it in 2019 and faced no consequences whatsoever. https://t.co/hLvJHNmPjg — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 29, 2022

#LizTruss chickened out. Expect more of the same when she wins – a combo of arrogance & fear of scrutiny. https://t.co/PSVZTieNcz — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) August 29, 2022

Liz Truss, giving an indication of the kind of prime minister she intends to be. https://t.co/yyysuoLsMz — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) August 29, 2022

'We regret to announce that Ms Truss is too busy doing some importunt photos of her driving a chuff chuff train, while wearing a hi-vis jacket and for some reason one of those hard hats' https://t.co/ZKgy55T9GG — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) August 29, 2022

Apparently, she'd stand up to Putin, but is scared of Nick Robinson. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) August 29, 2022

She’s on the run. Utterly shameful behaviour from someone who wants to lead the country. We deserve better. https://t.co/W0uR24hJYl — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 29, 2022

'Ms Truss’ team say she can no longer spare the time to appear on Our Next Prime Minister' is a sentence which encapsulates this moment very well. https://t.co/YPOr3cfs6e — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 29, 2022

She really is the ‘Boris continuity candidate’ isn’t she? “Liz Truss had been accused of ‘running scared’ after pulling out of a BBC interview meaning meaning she is likely to become prime minister without undergoing a single set-piece broadcast quizzing” https://t.co/CrSDussxWC — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 29, 2022

Truly, she is the Heir To Boris. https://t.co/91lwDWPgSq — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) August 29, 2022

Liz Truss "can't spare the time" to be interviewed, as she is too busy doing absolutely nothing about energy bills or the cost of living crisis. https://t.co/qSKmdwM5zN — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 29, 2022

The lady is not for turning up — Cassetteboy (@Cassetteboy) August 29, 2022

What could replace her?

Jolyon Maugham wondered what the BBC should replace her with.

What would *you* replace Liz Truss with? https://t.co/KOo5k260FT — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) August 29, 2022

Here are a few ideas:

A bag of pork scratchings — #PowertothePeaceful #3.5% NHSBlueHeart (@moonhare77) August 29, 2022

A sock filled with tea. A TEA SOCK — Oh hello. (@JustMeAgainThen) August 29, 2022

Cheese — Mike Wilson 🐟 (@CraftyOldGit) August 29, 2022

