Crime writer Val McDermid pulled her support for Raith Rovers FC after the club signed a ‘rapist’ footballer.

The news comes as police have been granted more time to question Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old footballer was arrested on Sunday following allegations on social media.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he would remain in custody for questioning.

Manchester United took down merchandise promoting the player.

Striker David Goodwillie, 32, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, although no criminal proceedings were instructed due to the requirement for corroboration in Scots law.

He was playing for Plymouth Argyle when the allegations emerged and left by mutual consent after the court judgment, returning to play in Scotland.

But he has now signed for Raith Rovers, based in Kircaldy, Fife – the team supported by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a @RaithRovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick. — Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) February 1, 2022

In a post on social media, Ms McDermid wrote: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

“This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.”

She added: “Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed.

“His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club. I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too.

“This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

In a subsequent post she added: “The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a Raith Rovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.”

The stances that @valmcdermid and women’s team captain @Tyler_RattrayX have taken are principled – though difficult for both of them. But the fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality https://t.co/a10yHafoOo — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 1, 2022

She branded the move as “a terrible day not just for Raith Rovers but for women who support football. The beautiful game just turned very ugly in Kirkcaldy”.

Manager John McGlynn said Goodwillie’s arrival was “crucial to the club’s promotion push”.

Ms McDermid, a former director of the club last night before she announced the cancelling of the sponsorship.

She said: “Really? Is this the message @RaithRovers want to send?

“I argued strenuously against this when I was a board member.

“He’s not a role model in any sense. I don’t want him running around with my name on his chest.

“Two criminal convictions [for assault in 2008 and 2012] and a civil finding of rape. That’s pretty guilty in my book”.

Rape Crisis Scotland tweeted their support writing: “This has no doubt been an incredibly difficult decision for Val Mcdermid but it is one we support wholeheartedly.

“When it comes to sexual violence we need zero tolerance.”

