How long did you think it would take for someone to throw stuff at the new Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham?

Well, the £300,000 (yes you read that right) homage to the former PM was pelted with eggs within hours of being mounted on a ten-foot-high plinth, designed to stop this sort of thing from happening.

In February 2019, a planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the statue – which was originally intended for Parliament Square in Westminster.

Despite its unveiling being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the statue was erected on a 10ft-high granite plinth on Sunday morning.

Work is under way in Grantham this morning to install a memorial to commemorate Grantham’s most famous daughter, Margaret Thatcher.

The 10.5ft memorial is being placed on a granite plinth in the heart of the town. pic.twitter.com/QjRZTOpfPt — South Kesteven District Council (@southkesteven) May 15, 2022

Andrew Pierce

One person who was livid about this egg frenzy was Mail columnist Andrew Pierce.

He said the person who threw the eggs should grow up as he tweeted: “A director of a university arts centre aged 59 throws first egg at #MargaretThatcher statue. God help his students. Isn’t he a bit old to behave like a child.”

A director of a university arts centre aged 59 throws first egg at #MargaretThatcher statue. God help his students. Isn’t he a bit old to behave like a child — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) May 16, 2022

That may be true, but many people were quick to point out that he has a shrine to Thatcher in his own home.

Possibly he should move on and mature a bit too?

Reactions

What is worse a shrine to Thatcher or pelting eggs at her statue, the internet will decide:

1.

Andrew Pierce: The person who threw eggs at the stair of Mrs. Thatcher needs to grow up.



Also Andrew Pierce: Look at my shrine to Mrs. Thatcher. I have a life-size cardboard cut-out of her. #gmb — Christopher P. Ward (@Horrorsmith) May 16, 2022

2.

How can anyone take Andrew Pierce seriously anymore I couldn’t in the first place but a grown man with a shrine to Margaret Thatcher he is one sick …… Thanks Marsha for pointing this out It takes some believing Imagine the sniggers in the office pic.twitter.com/m3CxluNs7Y — John Harvey🇺🇦💙🏴‍☠️🇪🇺🇦🇶💙#article49 (@johnhar33516570) May 16, 2022

3.

He has had it for a while, as the Mirror’s Kevin Maguire tweeted this back in 2017:

Will you be dismantling your Thatcher shrine @toryboypierce? https://t.co/M3k1PisNPC — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 9, 2017

Civil service

Pierce also tweeted about the civil service cuts:

In protest at planned 90,000 job losses civil service unions threaten all out strike. Will anyone notice the difference — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) May 15, 2022

Does this response speak for you?

In which semi-literate client journalist Andrew Pierce celebrates 90,000 people losing their jobs during a cost of living crisis exacerbated by the very people he cheerleads for. https://t.co/rMXvIj3Niu — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) May 15, 2022

Or this?

Would anyone notice the difference if Andrew Pierce downed tools? https://t.co/O3gEKp3JaX — Dame Viv #JohnsonOut112 #PAL#ForTheMany#FBNHS💙 🌹 (@LincsLimpet) May 15, 2022

And to finish, he tweeted about Australia’s inclusion in the Eurovision song contest:

Still haven't worked out how #australia gets to take part in #Eurovision2022 as its around 8,500 miles from our continent — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) May 14, 2022

And if you’re a remainer this response will probably resonate with you:

Daft isn’t it?



Nearly as daft as putting up trade barriers with our closest neighbours and thinking that a deal with a country 8500 miles away is going to plug the gap. — Ali H 🇺🇦 (@McookAli) May 15, 2022

