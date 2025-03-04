London has the most expensive public transport system of anywhere in the world, in news which may come as little surprise to anyone living in the capital.

According to research from the Telegraph, the city has taken the unwanted crown following the latest Transport for London ticket price rises, which came into effect on March 2.

On average, tube and rail fares have risen by 4.6 per cent, taking the price for a single pay-as-you-go ticket in Zone 1 from £2.80 to £2.90. Meanwhile, the daily cap on the cost of travel in Zones 1 and 2 has gone up by 40p from £8.50 to £8.90, and an all-zone day ticket now costs £15.30.

Usually when it comes to comparing the public transport costs of the world’s cities, London is beaten to top spot by Berlin, where a single ticket in the central zone costs £3.14.

However, the German capital has a much lower price for journeys of only three stops and 24-hour tickets are also cheaper, the Telegraph reports.

London’s one-day travel cards are among the most expensive all round according to the publication. Whilst a Paris Metro all-zone 24 hour ticket is just over £1 more expensive, the London price only applies to zones one and two, and single fares in Paris are much cheaper.

It’s the same situation for Washington, where a 24 hour all zone ticket is once again more expensive, but does actually cover all zones and single fares are much lower than London.

London’s transport prices are now the highest in the world. TFL’s ticket prices will rise from today, making London’s Tube network the most expensive public transport system across the globe. https://t.co/g7uBN7OquQ — John Stewart (@JohnJohnStewart) March 2, 2025

