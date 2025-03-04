JD Vance has sparked outcry after his claims that the United Kingdom “hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years”, with many all pointing out the same thing.

The VP was responding to plans to send a peacekeeping force of 20,000 British and French troops to Ukraine when he made the comments.

He disapproved of the proposals, saying that the only way to ensure lasting peace was to give the US an economic interest in Ukraine.

“If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.”

He added: “That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

But it wasn’t long before everyone pointed out that it was only this century that troops from the United Kingdom fought with America in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Reacting to the comments on his LBC show, Nick Ferrari said Vance is “as dumb as he is aggressive.”

He added: “That takes some doing, because, Mr Vice President, that ‘some random country that’s not fought a war’, that would be the United Kingdom who stood alongside your troops in Iraq – not once, but twice – and in Afghanistan.”

"Wow. A Vice-President who is as dumb as he is aggressive."@NickFerrariLBC reacts to JD Vance describing Britain as 'some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years.' pic.twitter.com/K9363vCXGQ — LBC (@LBC) March 4, 2025

This sentiment has been echoed by many others, who highlighted that more than 600 UK service personnel were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Political commentator Matthew Stadlen wrote: “JD Vance insults the brave British servicemen and women who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. Referring to the UK as “some random country” should let every Brit know – who didn’t already – who this man is. He is doing Putin’s work.”

JD Vance insults the brave British servicemen and women who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. Referring to the UK as "some random country" should let every Brit know – who didn't already – who this man is. He is doing Putin's work. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 4, 2025

Someone else described the comments as “deplorable,” accusing Vance of “overlooking the massive sacrifices made by courageous UK forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Deplorable. Totally overlooking the massive sacrifices made by courageous UK forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. JD Vance is no patriot, he is no ally of Britain.

pic.twitter.com/6NjYb4RLkq — Bella Wallersteiner 🇺🇦 (@BellaWallerstei) March 4, 2025

Vance is a tubby middle manager who thinks he's a tough guy. More than 600 UK service personnel were killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts alongside their American counterparts. Perhaps Vance remembers taking pictures of some of them while he was "serving" as a journalist,… https://t.co/p4ga1z1Q8L — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 4, 2025

Disrepectful shameless #LIAR JD Vance calls Britain “some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”



Following 9/11, UK & US troops fought side by side in Afghanistan (2001-2014) & Iraq (2003-2009). 🇺🇸🇬🇧



Has the ungrateful Herrenvolk shit ever said “thank you”? https://t.co/N1CUcmcR9n pic.twitter.com/bZgJMMux8a — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) March 4, 2025

"Hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years" We lost 636 soldiers fighting alongside you in Iraq and Afghanistan. https://t.co/ac6y5tjGtN — Calgie (@christiancalgie) March 4, 2025

Vance’s comments have been widely criticised by politicians as well.

Tory Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge said Vance’s words were “”deeply disrespectful to ignore such service and sacrifice” from Britain and France.

NATO Article 5 has been invoked once – on 12/9/01 by 🇺🇸, after 9/11.



🇬🇧 &🇫🇷 came to their aid deploying 1,000s of personnel to Afghanistan, including my own brother & numerous parliamentary colleagues, past & present. It’s deeply disrespectful to ignore such service & sacrifice. https://t.co/qMUaSKF7tT — James Cartlidge MP 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@jcartlidgemp) March 4, 2025

Lib Dem MP Helen Maguire posted on X: “JD Vance is erasing the hundreds of British troops who gave their lives in Iraq + Afghanistan from history. Six of my own regiment, the Royal Military Police, didn’t return home from Iraq. This is a sinister attempt to deny that reality. Vance has demeaned his office.”

JD Vance is erasing the hundreds of British troops who gave their lives in Iraq + Afghanistan from history.



Six of my own regiment, the Royal Military Police, didn’t return home from Iraq.



This is a sinister attempt to deny that reality. Vance has demeaned his office. https://t.co/5S9audWguc — Helen Maguire BEM MP 🔶 (@helenmaguiremp) March 4, 2025

The Lib Dems as a party are now calling on Peter Mandelson, the UK’s ambassador to the US, to demand an apology from Vance, the Guardian reports.

Responding to his words, Vance has denied he was referring to the UK and France with his comments, claiming it is “absurdly dishonest” to think this.

He tweeted: “I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond.

“But let’s be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful.”

Related: German carnival floats eviscerate Musk, Trump and Putin