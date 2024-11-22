Logan Paul has hit out at the BBC for “platforming predators for the past 50 years” after tensions boiled over during a fake interview with the broadcaster.

The YouTuber pranked reporter Matt Shea by sending a lookalike for inclusion in a recent documentary that delves into accusations that he misled followers over crypto investments by promoting coins without disclosing his own financial interests.

In the interview, which was due to be aired as part of a documentary titled Logan Paul: Bad Influence, Shea spoke to a lookalike before eventually clocking on and storming out.

Paul has now taken aim at the organisation in a video shared to his 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

He suggested that the BBC have been “platforming predators for the past 50 years,” saying he had “a list” which included Jimmy Saville, Chris Denning, Chris Langham, Jonathan King and Rolf Harris.

Paul also highlighted how Shea was once told he could interview Andrew Tate if he delivered a box of chocolates, to which the reporter said he would.

Paul added that his dignity was “out the window” following the agreement.

