Labour has seen its popularity with the British public tick up following disruptive farmers’ protests in London.

Thousands of agricultural workers took to the streets this week flanked by high-profile celebrities and politicians such as Jeremy Clarkson and Nigel Farage.

Both predicted that the backlash to planned inheritance tax reforms would badly damage the Labour Party’s reputation, but the latest polls show the exact opposite has actually happened.

According to the Techne UK weekly tracker poll for The Independent, Keir Starmer saw a small increase in his lead over the Tories up one to two points despite a difficult week.

Labour is currently sitting on 29 per cent of the vote compared to the Tories, on 27 per cent.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK remained unchanged on 17 per cent while the Lib Dems are down one to 12 per cent and the Greens were unchanged on 7 per cent.

Michela Morizzo, chief executive of Techne, said: “Our tracker poll this week brings slightly better news for Sir Keir Starmer. Even with the significant farming protests in central London this week his Labour Party, perhaps unexpectedly rise by one point of national vote share to 29 per cent.

“Conversely the bounce that Kemi Badenoch has experienced as new leader of the Conservative Party has somewhat faltered with her party standing still in national vote share at 27 per cent.

“With Reform UK also standing still on 17 per cent of national vote share it does seem as if the main political parties have hit a pre-Christmas ‘stalemate’. Let’s see if in the coming weeks the Conservatives will start rising again or if the effects of the new leader’s election have faided.”

