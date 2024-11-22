Reviews of Nadine Dorries’ latest book have started to flood in, with several people suggesting she may have inadvertently pointed to her own demise in the title.

The former culture secretary said she felt compelled to follow up on the release of The Plot, which detailed the so-called political assassination of Boris Johnson, with a book on how the Conservatives were ultimately responsible for their own fall from grace.

The new release, which contains more “blether and eyebrow-raising assertions” (Guardian) than an episode of Made in Chelsea, contains exposés on “the reason why Rishi Sunak left the D-Day celebrations early” and “group sex sessions” planned via WhatsApp and “held between late-night votes in a certain office in Portcullis House”.

One source close to Kemi Badenoch told The Independent: “Nadine is a fantastic writer of fiction… and never misses a bandwagon on which to flog her book.”

VD: “Why are you choosing to tell people that?”



ND: "It’s in an office Victoria – it’s not their private life."@NadineDorries, Tory MP 2005-2023, discusses being sent a picture by an MP where he was naked along with another male MP in a Westminster office.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/JDrwC3nsa7 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 21, 2024

Victoria Derbyshire has raised questions over whether revelations contained in the book are fit for public consumption, namely one allegation that she was sent a picture by an MP where he was naked along with another male MP in a Westminster office.

Ian Dunt, meanwhile, writing in the i, said readers will be confronted with many questions when reading the book.

“Naturally you will question why it was written and, more pertinently, why it was published. You will question what happened to this country that the author of a book like this one could have found herself at the heights of its political life.

“You will question your own life and why you have chosen to spend it in this way, reading books like this.”