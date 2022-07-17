Liz Truss has said: ‘I’ll put an end to ‘Stalinist’ housing targets Foreign secretary declare she will deliver ‘biggest change in our economic policy for 30 years’ to tackle decades of low growth.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss said: ‘The best way to generate economic growth is bottom-up, by creating those incentives for investment through the tax system, simplifying regulations.’ She added: ‘I want to abolish the top-down Whitehall-inspired Stalinist housing targets. I think that’s the wrong way to generate economic growth.’

Ms Truss, who used to work for Shell, also said she would lift the fracking ban.

She said: ‘On the subject of fracking, I think it depends on the local area, and whether there is support in the local area for it. But I certainly think we need to be doing all we can to lower the cost of energy for consumers.’

Leadership timetable

Here is a timetable for the rest of the leadership contest.

– Sunday July 17: Second debate. ITV will host a televised debate at 7pm.

– Monday July 18: Third round of voting. The ballot on Monday and subsequent rounds on the following days will eliminate the contender with the fewest votes until only two remain – who will then go forward into a postal ballot of party members.

Bob Blackman, joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said the aim was to have the contest down to a final two by Thursday, before the start of MPs’ summer holidays.

Reactions

1.

It is rather concerning that the foreign secretary appears to have no idea what the term Stalinist means https://t.co/owsA2zsobc — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) July 17, 2022

2.

“Stalinist housing targets” 😂😂 at this point we get what we deserve in Britain. Absolute clown show. https://t.co/hVw7g2xmf8 — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) July 17, 2022

3.

Liz Truss: ‘I’ll put an end to ‘Stalinist’ housing targets'



Because the worst thing about Stalin was the cheap housing??? — NewsBiscuit ℹ️ (@NewsBiscuit) July 17, 2022

4.

#ToryLeadershipFarce



The Conservatives, a party with no credible vision for the future of the UK… always some 'thing' or some 'one' holding them back…



Sunak : "red tape and bureaucracy stalling UK growth…"

Truss : "Whithall-inspired Stalinist housing targets…" pic.twitter.com/kdYEtOJ0hA — Judeobea(s)t Assassin (@judeobea) July 17, 2022

5.

having a goal to build housing is stalinist https://t.co/upzsFPXFF7 — EllenFromNowOn @ TwitchCon 🇳🇱 AMS (@ellenfromnowon) July 17, 2022

6.

Foreign Secretary accuses her own government of Stalinist Targets



This is bizarre. They have been in power for 12 years. They are her government's housing targets



Their attempt to tackle the Housing Crisis over which they have been presiding pic.twitter.com/KS217yiBlx — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) July 17, 2022

7.

Building more houses so more people can have their own home rather than living in overcrowded or unaffordable housing is *checks notes* “Stalinist”.



These people have lost the plot. Completely out of touch with reality https://t.co/8Vq0W24E33 — Mark Ferguson 🇺🇦 (@Markfergusonuk) July 17, 2022

8.

Always a mistake to put ‘Stalinist’ and ‘Liz Truss’ in the same sentence. https://t.co/QdrDWwFIHP — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 17, 2022

9.

Foreign Secretary says her own Conservative government is Stalinist for having departmental targets. I thought we were already through the looking-glass after the last few years, but now we definitely are. https://t.co/7qX23ai0kN — Nathan Lloyd 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@nathlloyd) July 17, 2022

10.

What’s Stalinist about increasing the numbers of houses to make housing more affordable and alleviate overcrowding? https://t.co/ro6J0u0ALC — Rebecca Filer (@RebeccaFiler) July 17, 2022

11.

I spend half my time calling out the Tories for being too right wing, and all the while we've had a 'socialist chancellor' hellbent on implementing 'Stalinist housing targets'. I feel such a fool. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) July 17, 2022

12.

‘Whitehall-inspired Stalinist housing targets’ is a sentence I’ve just read. We’ve had 43 years of deregulation and far as I can tell. Who buys into this shite? https://t.co/PT3joykWgw — The Gordon Jackson Five (@weemoxy1) July 16, 2022

Related: Truss charged Amazon prime to taxpayers as young told to cancel Netflix so they can buy a home