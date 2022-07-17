Liz Truss has said: ‘I’ll put an end to ‘Stalinist’ housing targets Foreign secretary declare she will deliver ‘biggest change in our economic policy for 30 years’ to tackle decades of low growth.
Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss said: ‘The best way to generate economic growth is bottom-up, by creating those incentives for investment through the tax system, simplifying regulations.’ She added: ‘I want to abolish the top-down Whitehall-inspired Stalinist housing targets. I think that’s the wrong way to generate economic growth.’
Ms Truss, who used to work for Shell, also said she would lift the fracking ban.
She said: ‘On the subject of fracking, I think it depends on the local area, and whether there is support in the local area for it. But I certainly think we need to be doing all we can to lower the cost of energy for consumers.’
Leadership timetable
Here is a timetable for the rest of the leadership contest.
– Sunday July 17: Second debate. ITV will host a televised debate at 7pm.
– Monday July 18: Third round of voting. The ballot on Monday and subsequent rounds on the following days will eliminate the contender with the fewest votes until only two remain – who will then go forward into a postal ballot of party members.
Bob Blackman, joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said the aim was to have the contest down to a final two by Thursday, before the start of MPs’ summer holidays.
