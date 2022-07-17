Liz Truss is one of a number of MPs to charge her Amazon Prime subscription to the taxpayer over the last 18 months, the Sunday Mirror reports

Members of the online retailer’s premium service pay £79 a year to get quicker delivery.

Three other Tory MPs – Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, James Gray and Vicky Ford, also claimed back payments for the subscription service.

Netflix

It comes as Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp sparked fury with her comments that young people can be homeowners if they give up luxuries like coffee and Netflix.

The 50-year-old said if hopeful homeowners were serious about saving up their money, they should let go of their Netflix and gym memberships as well as wasting money on coffees.

Allsopp reportedly bought her first property with help from her family at the age of 21, when the average house price was around £51,000.

Reactions

1.

Tory MPs Liz Truss, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, James Gray, and Vicky Ford have all put their Amazon Prime subscriptions on expenses.



Please retweet this if you think they should pay for their own Amazon Prime subscription. — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) July 17, 2022

2.

Regardless of the party they represent, this is absolutely embarrassing stuff. They honestly take us for mugs every step of the way. https://t.co/JsZq5ihHqu — RC (@RCorless33) July 17, 2022

3.

If you're struggling with the cost of Tory crisis simply cancel your Netflix subscription! 😡 https://t.co/9TSiK0MlWO — Shatner's Bassoon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇱🇹🇪🇺 (@Medziotojas) July 17, 2022

4.

Yet working class people are told to cancel their Netflix and gym subscriptions to purchase a house 🤣. Oh these conservative people really are scum https://t.co/dtX7HjFT1G — Shaun Trott (@ShaunTrott4) July 17, 2022

5.

Is their no end to it.

They just think we should pay for everything for them. https://t.co/XurSckhd4Z — Lazlow. (@Itsgone2021) July 17, 2022

6.

Why does she always look as if she's smoking an invisible cigarette? https://t.co/L9wRDwE60I — Dr Eric Farmer (@Himself132) July 16, 2022

7.

This is truly pathetic. The people must tighten their belts & those who tell us to accept a party cut can't even fork out for a subscription to Prime. https://t.co/dlw8RdSlll — Spicedog49🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇸🇩🇺🇦 (@spicedog49) July 16, 2022

8.

How the feck is Amazon Prime a legit expense related to your job?? https://t.co/jeGvTSKFu9 — Piquanor🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@Piquanor) July 16, 2022

