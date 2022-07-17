Liz Truss is one of a number of MPs to charge her Amazon Prime subscription to the taxpayer over the last 18 months, the Sunday Mirror reports
Members of the online retailer’s premium service pay £79 a year to get quicker delivery.
Three other Tory MPs – Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, James Gray and Vicky Ford, also claimed back payments for the subscription service.
Netflix
It comes as Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp sparked fury with her comments that young people can be homeowners if they give up luxuries like coffee and Netflix.
The 50-year-old said if hopeful homeowners were serious about saving up their money, they should let go of their Netflix and gym memberships as well as wasting money on coffees.
Allsopp reportedly bought her first property with help from her family at the age of 21, when the average house price was around £51,000.
