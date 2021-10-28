Gary Lineker doesn’t just sell spuds and spout off about football. He is very much active in the world of political activism on social media, much to the chagrin of the BBC directors.

Last year he temporarily housed a migrant with help from the charity Refugees at Home.

The man, known only as Rasheed, stayed at his London home.

The retired striker said it had been “fascinating and a real education” for him and his sons George, Harry, Tobias and Angus.

This week he decided to make a comment on the concrete story everyone is talking about.

If you missed it, you must have been under a rock or perhaps a concrete boulder.

In short, a talkRadio host got owned by an Insulate Britain activist after he claimed concrete ‘grows’.

You can see the full video below:

Mike's interview with Insulate Britain spokesman Cameron lasts less than a minute.@Iromg | @InsulateLove pic.twitter.com/yJS7DheACq — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 26, 2021

He then went onto the Jeremy Kyle show to make himself look even more of a tool.

Fantastic. He’s actually gone on another show to bury himself even deeper in concrete. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IojflFBsS1 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2021

Lineker waded in on the matter, saying he just buried himself even deeper in concrete.

Some people found him funny. But as ever he was told to stick to football by others.

What Mike Graham making a tit of himself got to do with politics…. — Dee (@Deew04) October 27, 2021

Then Mr Lineker decided to respond….

Alan, please forgive me. I had no idea that by choosing to follow me, you get to decide what I can and cannot tweet about. https://t.co/9NfuOF2MQ3 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2021

And the reactions were brilliant:

Also Alan, how does the concrete story have ANYTHING at all to do with politics?! It is entirely unrelated. — Henry (@henweb) October 27, 2021

Of course, didn’t you know that? I’m an electrician so can only tweet about electrician stuff.

Can’t even tweet a pic of my new socks as they aren’t electrified!! — Justin Plaistow (@justinplaistow) October 27, 2021

Alan's entire feed is about politics.



Which is annoying because I followed him for tips on squeezing myself into an ill fitting t shirt. — Three.Words.Work (@ThreeWordsWork) October 27, 2021

Politics controls every single aspect of our lives. Football doesn’t. Everyone should talk about politics, whatever their day job. — Omar A Ahmed 💙 🤍 (@plasticomar) October 27, 2021

