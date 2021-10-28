Quentin Letts clashed with Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray on Thursday during a heated discussion about yesterday’s budget.

When co-host Charlotte Hawkins mentioned the budget containing “nothing to help people on energy bills”, the journalist and political sketch writer was quick to interrupt.

“Hold on, you say help?” Quentin Letts asked, abruptly.

‘This is our money’

“This is our money that the politicians are giving away and the idea that you can just help people without any cost to other people is quite wrong.”

This comment riled up co-host Adil Ray who was quick to respond.

“”Why is that quite wrong?” he asked.

If people are poor and vulnerable, shouldn’t we all be helping them? Isn’t that the idea of a society? That’s unbelievable you would say that.”

Adil Ray then went on to ask Quentin Letts, “are you not prepared to pay for somebody worse off?”

‘I’d get a bit fed up’

To this, Letts bluntly replied: “I think I’d get a bit fed up at some point, yeah.”

Clearly angered by these comments, Adil Ray added: “But how do we get on as a society then? How do we stop people from going to food banks?”

He then asked how we stop people going to food banks, or how we stop people from not being able to put their heating on, for a start.

To this Quentin Letts refused to back down and simply said: “The core thing about politics – self-sufficiency.”

Along with Adil Ray, viewers were unimpressed by Quentin Letts’ comments, taking to Twitter to air their disgust.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why is this out of touch Tory moron being given airtime? None of this affects him anyway, he doesn’t give a shit. How about talking to people who the budget actually affects and get their opinions.”

Why is this out of touch Tory moron being given airtime? None of this affects him anyway, he doesn’t give a shit. How about talking to people who the budget actually affects and get their opinions. #gmb — AngrybirdJu (@AngrybirdJu) October 28, 2021

Another added: “Quentin Letts, a man who has never had to worry about where his next meal is coming from, “would get a bit fed up” with helping people who do.”

Other reactions were similarly fierce. Here’s what people had to say.

Reactions

Refreshing to see reactionary bumbrain Quentin Letts having reality patiently explained to him like he's a particularly angry and stupid toddler. If you must invite these chancers on air, please do this more often https://t.co/lMMC2iH5Lo — Robin Clarke (@rclarke) October 28, 2021

…example of modern Tory Britain↴



Adil Ray: “Are you not prepared to help people worse off than yourself?”



Quentin Letts: “No, I’d get fed up with it!”#GMB #Budget21 https://t.co/Ws5nquTjOm — ®️I©️🇰y (@VividRicky) October 28, 2021

Quentin Letts has no problem with people using food banks & not being to able to afford to turn on heating — christian barnaby (@christi02455387) October 28, 2021

Quentin Letts-Diary:-

The quintessential ("I'm alright Jack!' Tory) #gmb — Ken Chisholm (@tighabhinn) October 28, 2021

It's easy, and frankly peformative, for well-off people to say they are prepared to pay more tax. If you have plenty to spare, then of course it's no big deal. However, taxes rarely fall only on only the top 50%. Those lower down the income scale cannot afford more taxes. https://t.co/WiEHgvFHCV — Steve Cass (@SteveCass14) October 28, 2021

This is Quentin Letts.



He is a journalist for the Telegraph who disagrees with Adil Ray that people shouldn't be cold and hungry this winter, because he and his Tory chums are "fed up" of the state helping the poor & vulnerable.



Don't be a dickhead like Quentin. pic.twitter.com/6b2NImXbOW — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) October 28, 2021

WE HAVE BILLIONAIRES FLYING IN TO SPACE AND WASTING BILLIONS & CAUSING MASS DAMAGE TO THE PLANET AND THE UK HAS CHILD POVERTY AND FOOD BANKS !! DOES NO ONE SEE HOW INSANE THIS IS ??? AND THIS PLANK SAYS THE ECONOMY CAN"T AFFORD IT !! F F S 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/hsCkLxhIOi — Steve C (@ColwillStephen) October 28, 2021

Quentin Letts is fed up helping people. Quentin attended tax-free private school, is employed by tax shy Newscorp, lives in a city that enjoys the UK’s highest public expenditure with a finance industry that was bailed out by taxpayers’ billions and a decade of austerity. pic.twitter.com/M6QQGbl7GZ — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) October 28, 2021

Quentin Letts what a heartless bastard. Typical rich Tory twat. Let the poor starve he is sick of paying for us lowlife. #GMB — Operation Pedestal (@wulliethomson7) October 28, 2021

