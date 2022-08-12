Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has revealed the Prime Minister has been ignoring his calls since he resigned from Cabinet.

Mr Sunak sparked Boris Johnson’s downfall by being one of the first ministers to abandon their post in early July, alongside former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

When asked by the paper’s associate editor Camilla Tominey whether he had spoken with the Prime Minister since he resigned from his Cabinet, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve messaged and called, but unsurprisingly he hasn’t returned my calls.”

So what did Johnson have to say about it?

Asked why he has not responded to Rishi Sunak's texts, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "that's one of those Westminster questions that doesn't change the price of fish".https://t.co/fTYnTtikX8



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/4Yds0IvPmk — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 12, 2022

Pool

Will Rishi really care?

Well, he can wash away his sins in his new £400,000 swimming pool being built in his mansion – as a drought has been declared.

The conditions, which have almost completely deprived some areas of rainfall all summer, have prompted the National Drought Group to move parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England into official drought status.

Back at Sunak’s £1.5 million mansion, his swimming pool, gym and adjoining tennis court are nearly ready.

The project will likely cost Sunak more than £400,000 and is estimated to cost £13,000 yearly to keep warm.

Agree with this?

He's entitled to do it, but building a 400k swimming pool, while the country is in a drought, and while families can't afford to eat, and then asking people to vote him as leader of the country is peak Conservative smugness. It's truly crass. #RishiSunak — Vitt (@Vitt2TsNoC) August 12, 2022

