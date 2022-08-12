Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has revealed the Prime Minister has been ignoring his calls since he resigned from Cabinet.
Mr Sunak sparked Boris Johnson’s downfall by being one of the first ministers to abandon their post in early July, alongside former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
When asked by the paper’s associate editor Camilla Tominey whether he had spoken with the Prime Minister since he resigned from his Cabinet, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve messaged and called, but unsurprisingly he hasn’t returned my calls.”
So what did Johnson have to say about it?
Well, he can wash away his sins in his new £400,000 swimming pool being built in his mansion – as a drought has been declared.
The conditions, which have almost completely deprived some areas of rainfall all summer, have prompted the National Drought Group to move parts of the South West, parts of southern and central England, and the East of England into official drought status.
Back at Sunak’s £1.5 million mansion, his swimming pool, gym and adjoining tennis court are nearly ready.
The project will likely cost Sunak more than £400,000 and is estimated to cost £13,000 yearly to keep warm.
