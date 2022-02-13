Laim Gallagher had the perfect reaction to the Partygate scandal that continues to rock the government.

Speaking to the Times, the former Oasis singer was scathing about the lockdown-busting gatherings that are alleged to have taken place in Number 10.

“You can imagine Putin sitting there thinking, ‘Call that a party? Abba and a cheeseboard?’ We’re a laughing stock”, he said.

Liam Gallagher on the Downing Street parties

Boris Johnson has received a legal questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

No 10 confirmed on Friday evening that the Prime Minister had received the legal form from Metropolitan Police officers, and said he will “respond as required”.

The move means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”

The Met Police say the questionnaires ask for an “account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event” and have “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”.

Recipients were to be informed they have seven days to respond.

