Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘moggologue’ on revelations he has been linked to far-right extremists by the Prevent anti-terror body sent social media into a spin this week.

The Tory MP has been handed a regular slot on GB News alongside the likes of Nigel Farage and Eamonn Holmes, who both present on the channel.

He got off to a good start last week with BARB figures showing he mauled Piers Morgan on TalkTV, attracting an average of 79,200 viewers over the 8pm slot compared to Piers’s measly 35,300.

But it was a monologue – or Moggologue – on Prevent this week that got most people talking.

Hitting out at the ‘woke’ culture inside the government body, the prominent Brexiteer poetically scorned the news reading from the autocue in a rather peculiar manner.

Watch the clip in full below:

