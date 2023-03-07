Yvette Cooper put on a blistering performance in parliament today as she ripped the Conservative’s new small boat legislation to pieces.

The shadow home secretary put the blame on the Tories following a decade of inaction, saying the asylum system “is broken and they broke it”.

She also managed to ruffle Lee Anderson’s feathers after he declared we “shouldn’t go after the gangs”.

Suella Braverman said it would “betray” British voters not to tackle the “waves of illegal migrants breaching our border” as she unveiled plans for new laws to crack down on Channel crossings.

The Home Secretary said legislation would be introduced to remove asylum seekers and ban them from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

She told MPs: “They will not stop coming here until the world knows that if you enter Britain illegally you will be detained and swiftly removed

“Removed back to your country if it is safe, or to a safe third country like Rwanda. And that is precisely what this Bill will do. That is how we will stop the boats.”

But Cooper wasn’t having any of it and ripped their plans to shreds with this blistering speech.

Watch it in full below:

